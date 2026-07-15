Wednesday, 15 Jul 2026

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Security Council LIVE: International Criminal Court briefs on Darfur

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The Security Council meets at 3pm on Wednesday for an update on the International Criminal Court’s work in Sudan’s Darfur region, referred to the Court back in 2005. Focus has recently turned to atrocities in the ongoing war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The briefing comes as the ICC faces mounting pressure: this week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio launched a campaign to “dismantle” the Court, which prosecutes individuals for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression. Follow full live coverage below.

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