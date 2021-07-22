Sauda Sidik Mia: Eid ul adha is time for sharing

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The beef masters, S & A Cold Storage in working partnership with various Muslim Organizations marked this year’s Eid ul adha by slaughtering 3200 cattle and goats to distribute to various groups of the underprivileged in different parts of the country.

The company’s Assistant Managing Director, Sauda Sidik Mia said the partnership has added enormous value to the charitable initiative as 1200 cows and 2000 goats are slaughtered from the day of Eid ul adha which fell on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

“We are grateful to our partners for coming up in such a great collaboration towards a common goal of reaching out to the less fortunate in our societies with the religious sacrifice,” Mia said.

Sauda Mia, a daughter to the Abida and Sidik Mia explained that the religious sacrificial gesture is the continuation of the late Muhammed Sidik Mia’s 26 year old legacy of slaughtering animals during every year’s Eid ul adha and distributed meat to the underprivileged.

This year, Ilyias Karim who is nephew to the late Sidik Mia and also Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa South took part in the religious sacrifice by partnering with S & A Cold Storage.