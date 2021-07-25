LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 801 new COVID-19 cases, 142 new recoveries and 19 new deaths. Of the new cases, 798 cases are locally transmitted: 187 from Blantyre, 138 from Lilongwe, 72 from Salima, 57 from Zomba, 42 from Mzimba South, 39 from Mchinji, 34 from Dedza, 22 from Kasungu, 19 from Dowa, 18 each from Mangochi and Mulanje, 17 from Chikwawa, 16 each from Nkhotakota and Rumphi, 14 from Mzimba North, 13 each from Machinga and Neno, 10 each from Karonga and Nsanje, nine each from Balaka and Chiradzulu, eight each from Palombe and Thyolo, four each from Nkhata Bay and Ntchisi, and one from Likoma Districts while three cases are imported: all are from Dowa District.

19 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; nine from Lilongwe, and one each from Blantyre, Salima, Kasungu, Mulanje, Neno, Mchinji, Mzimba South, Dedza, Ntchisi, and Zomba Districts. To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.



Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 48,066 cases including 1,458 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.03%). Of these cases, 2,562 are imported infections and 45,504 are locally transmitted.



Cumulatively, 36,161 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 75.2%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 10,215. In the past 24 hours, there were 60 new admissions in the treatment units while 36 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 371 active cases are currently hospitalised104 in Blantyre, 80 in Lilongwe, 33 in Zomba, 18 in Kasungu, 14 in Dowa, 10 in Balaka, nine each in Mulanje, Nkhotakota, and Chiradzulu, eight each in Mzimba North, Mangochi, Salima, and Rumphi, seven in Mzimba South, six each in Neno, Mchinji, Thyolo, Ntcheu, and Chikwawa, four in Ntchisi, three each in Karonga and Phalombe, two each in Dedza and Machinga, and on each in Chitipa and Mwanza Districts.



On testing, in the past 24 hours, 3,348 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 2,372 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 23.9% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 25.5%.



Cumulatively, 320,308 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 385,242 and 43,165 people have received the first dose and second dose respectively. The COVID-19 vaccination remain paused hence no doses were administered over the past 24 hours.

A total of 428,407 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.



Today, I am happy to inform the public that we have received a consignment of 192,000 doses of AstraZeneca and the distribution exercise to all the facilities has already commenced.



We should be resuming the vaccination program in some sites on Monday as the distribution exercise continues. We are anticipating that by Wednesday, the 28th July, all the sites in the country will have the vaccines. As pointed out in yesterday’s statement, more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are expected by this month end hence there is no need to panic as the vaccine supply will be normalized soon.

The Government is doing all it can to ensure that we have adequate supply of vaccines in the country in order to achieve the target of vaccinating 11 Million people in the country so as to reach the herd immunity. This is why we are also looking at the other types of vaccines to be used in the country to ensure that adequate stocks

of the vaccines are available all the time.

So far apart from the AstraZeneca Vaccine, we will be getting the Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in August as additional vaccines to the vaccination program.



The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise impacting on the total number of active cases in this country; currently at 10,215. The active cases can transmit the infection if not managed well. Let me point it out that one COVID-19 case has a potential to transmit the disease to over four more people.

Most of the cases being reported are from local transmission and in this state, let me remind everyone that the chances of those confirmed positive transmitting the disease to those in close contact with them is very high, it is important that the contacts of the confirmed cases get tested.



Many of our COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic and this is why it is important to treat everyone you meet as a potential carrier of the disease and ensure strict adherence to the preventive and containment measures.

To effectively reduce and stop COVID-19 from spreading, there is need for a collective effort to contain the pandemic by comprehensively following all the preventive and containment measures.

The following preventive measures should be our daily routine: frequent handwashing with soap, proper wearing of mask, avoiding over- crowded places, practicing cough and sneeze etiquette, staying home if you have flu like symptoms and decontaminating commonly touched surfaces No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE