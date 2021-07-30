LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 760 new COVID-19 cases, 295 new recoveries and 27 new deaths. All cases are locally transmitted: 169 from Lilongwe, 152 from Blantyre, 54 from Mangochi, 38 from Kasungu, 32 each from Mzimba North and Zomba, 25 from Mchinji, 23 from Machinga, 21 each from Malanje and Neno, 20 each from Chikwawa, Dowa, and Mzimba South, 19 from Dedza, 18 from Salima, 16 from Karonga, 15 from Nsanje, 13 from

Nkhotakota, 11 from Rumphi, 10 from Balaka, eight from Nkhata Bay, seven from Ntcheu, five from Phalombe, four from Ntchisi, three from Thyolo, two each from Chitipa and Chiradzulu Districts.

27 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; four from Kasungu, three from Lilongwe, two each from Blantyre, Mzimba North, Salima, Dowa, Mchinji, Balaka, and Machinga, and one each from Nkhata Bay, Mulanje, Thyolo, Nkhotakota, Chiradzulu, and Chitipa Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.



Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 51,141 cases including 1,588 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.11%). Of these cases, 2,565 are imported infections and 48,576 are locally transmitted.



Cumulatively, 37,491 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 73.3%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 11,830. In the past 24 hours, there were 71 new admissions in the treatment units while 62 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 394 active cases are currently hospitalised: 118 in Blantyre, 89 in Lilongwe, 31 in Zomba, 25 in Mzimba North, 12 each in Kasungu and Mulanje, 10 in Chiradzulu, nine in Mchinji, eight each in Balaka, Dowa, and Neno, seven each in Salima and Karonga, six each in Dedza and Rumphi, five in Mangochi, four each in Mzimba North, Thyolo, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu, Nsanje, and Ntchisi, three in Machinga, two each in Chikwawa and Phalombe, one

each in Chitipa and Nkhata Bay Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 3,229 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 2,107 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 23.5% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 24.3%.

Cumulatively, 333,262 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 426,263 and 109,347 people have received the first dose and second dose respectively.

Over the past 24 hours 15,539 people received the first dose and 15,876 the second dose. A total of 535,610 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.



It is now day 4 since we resumed the COVID-19 vaccination in the country and I would like to appreciate the public for the overwhelming turnout in the vaccination sites.

As communicated earlier, we had received 192,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and out of these, as of, 28th July 2021, 107,201 doses have been administered.

We have observed that some sites in urban areas have run out of the vaccines and the districts are doing internal re-allocation to ensure that all the sites are vaccinating.

Those that may fail to access the vaccines from the current lot should not panic as we are anticipating more AstraZeneca doses from next week and also the Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

The government is doing all it can to ensure the continuous flow of the vaccine in the country and the public will be

updated accordingly.



I would like to remind the public that the COVID-19 vaccination program is being rolled out in our country to help reduce the risk of developing severe disease, hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19.

Apart from the vaccination, it is important for everyone to continue adhering to the other preventive and containment measures; wearing masks, hand washing and social distancing as these help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others.

In order to suppress and reduce the spread of the disease we need combined interventions; adherence to the preventive measures and the vaccination.



No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE