LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 538 new COVID-19 cases, 312 new recoveries and 21 new deaths. Of the new cases, 524 are locally transmitted: 126 from Lilongwe, 88 from Blantyre, 38 each from Mangochi and Zomba, 21 from Mzimba North, 19 from Karonga, 18 from Rumphi, 16 from Nkhotakota, 15 each from Dowa and Machinga, 13 each from Mchinji and Neno, 11 from Mulanje, eight from Kasungu, seven from Chikwawa, six each from Balaka, Chitipa, Ntcheu, and Phalombe, five each from Nsanje and Thyolo, three from Ntchisi, and one from Nkhata bay Districts while 14 cases are imported: 13 from Dowa and one from Dedza Districts.

21 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; : four from Lilongwe, three each from Blantyre and Kasungu, two each from Dowa, Mulanje, and Nsanje, and one each from Nkhotakota, Mangochi, Mzimba South, Thyolo, and Zomba Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.



Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 52,347 cases including 1,635 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.12%). Of these cases, 2,581 are imported infections and 49,766 are locally transmitted.



Cumulatively, 38,005 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 72.6%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 12,475.

In the past 24 hours, there were 58 new admissions in the treatment units while 36 cases were discharged. Currently, a total of 399 active cases are currently hospitalised: 105 in Blantyre, 101 in Lilongwe, 35 in Zomba, 22 in Mzimba North, 14 in Mulanje, 11 in Mchinji, 10 each in Karonga and Dowa, eight each in Kasungu, Balaka, and Ntcheu, seven in Chiradzulu, six each in Nkhotakota, Neno,Salima, ad Rumphi, five each in Mangochi, Chikwawa, and Nsanje, four each in Machinga and Dedza, three each in Mzimba South and Ntchisi, two each in Chitipa and Phalombe, and one each in Thyolo, Nkhata Bay, and Likoma Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 2,592 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 1,633 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 20.8% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 23.2%.

Cumulatively, 339,084 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 453,729 and 138,134 people have received the first dose and second dose respectively.

Over the past 24 hours 6,704 people received the first dose and 5,102 the second dose. A total of 591,863 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.



It is now day 6 since we resumed the COVID-19 vaccination in the country and I would like to appreciate the public for the overwhelming turnout in the vaccination sites.

As communicated earlier, we had received 192,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and out of these, as of yesterday, 30th July 2021, 163,454 doses have been administered.

We have observed that most districts have completed the doses that they were allocated and in some

districts the vaccines are still available.

Those that may fail to access the vaccines from the current lot should not panic as we are anticipating more AstraZeneca doses in two weeks’ time.

Those that are due for the second dose but have not managed to get the vaccine should not worry as more AstraZeneca doses are in pipeline to be shipped into the country.

The government is doing all it can to ensure the continuous flow of the vaccine in the country and

the public will be updated accordingly.



On the same, we are expected to receive 302,400 doses of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on 6th August and the vaccine will be available in all vaccination sites by Monday, 9th

August 2021.

This vaccine requires one to receive a single shot hence this vaccine will be given to all those that have not received any type of COVID-19 vaccine i,e, those that have received the first dose of AstraZeneca Vaccine are not eligible to receive the J&J vaccine but have to wait for the AstraZeneca vaccine to complete their second dose.

Let me emphasize that though there are different types of COVID-19 vaccines they otherwise work the same, that is to help reduce the risk of developing severe disease, hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19.



Apart from the vaccination, it is important for everyone to continue adhering to the other preventive and containment measures; wearing masks, hand washing and social distancing as these help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others.

In order to suppress and reduce the spread of the disease we need combined interventions; adherence

to the preventive measures and the vaccination.



No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE