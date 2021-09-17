LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 37 new COVID-19 cases, 426 new recoveries and one new death. Of the new cases, 36 of the new cases are locally transmitted: 10 from Lilongwe, four each from Blantyre, Mzimba North, and Rumphi, three from Dedza, two from Karonga and one each from Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Dowa, Mangochi, Mchinji, Mzimba South, Nkhata Bay, Ntcheu, and Zomba Districts while one case is imported and is from

Karonga District. One new death was registered in the past 24 hours and is from Thyolo. The new death was not vaccinated.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,287 cases including 2,252 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.67%). Of these cases, 2,623 are imported infections and 58,664 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 51,763 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 84.5%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 7,040.

In the past 24 hours, there were seven new admissions (five of the new admissions are not vaccinated while two had receive one dose of AstraZeneca Vaccine) in the treatment units while six cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 66 active cases are currently hospitalised (of these, 14 cases are in critical condition of which 13 are not vaccinated while one got a single dose of AstraZeneca vaccine): 19 in Lilongwe, 13 in Blantyre, five each in Thyolo and Mzimba North, four in Zomba, three in Mzimba South, two each in Dowa, Karonga, Balaka, Chiradzulu, and Phalombe, and one each in Mulanje, Neno, Mchinji, Dedza, Chikwawa, Mwanza, and Nsanje Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 1,174 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 737 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 3.2% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 4.9%.

Cumulatively, 400,617 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of

974.830 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 505,226 and 236,943 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 232,661 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,144 and 1,810 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 1,586 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 469,604 people are fully vaccinated.

As you are aware that the COVID-19 vaccine is an added tool to the COVID-19 fight supplementing the preventive measures of frequent hand washing with soap, proper wearing of mask and observing physical/social distancing.

The preventive measures will help one from contracting the disease while the vaccines will help in reducing the risk of developing serious disease, risk of hospitalization and deaths when one contracts COVID-19.

I should inform the public that our COVID-19 statistics are showing that the vaccines are effective even here in

Malawi as the majority of the cases being admitted in our treatment units and those dying from COVID-19 are not vaccinated. If we are to win this COVID-19 war, we need to vaccinate at least 60% of our population.

On COVID-19 vaccines stock status, a total of 1,403,390 vaccine doses have been received in the country to date in different shipments. Out of these, 1,099,040 doses are of AstraZeneca vaccines and 304,350 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

As indicated, the vaccines have been coming in different shipments, just like any other medical products, the vaccines have varied expiry dates as well.

To ensure that we don’t waste the vaccines through the expiry,the first expiry first use strategy issued in the vaccine stock management. In addition, the Ministry of Health after noting a decline in the uptake of the vaccines have made more resources available to the districts to ensure that we bring the vaccines closer to the people and the following strategies are being implemented;

Intensify publicity and demand creation activities including engagement of various sectors of the community, addressing the myths and misinformation among others

Training of more health workers as vaccinators to open up more vaccination sites and also to ensure adequate vaccinators at a vaccination site to reduce the waiting times

Bring the services closer to the people by use of mobile vaccination clinics to open areas, opening of more vaccination sites in non-regular vaccination places for easy vaccine access such as in markets and shopping malls. Arrange immunization session in work places and churches, opening vaccination sites in all the colleges and Universities and Door to door vaccinations.

The strategies that we have put in place will ensure that we increase the uptake of the vaccines,

protecting more people from COVID-19 severe disease and at the same time not wasting the

vaccines through expiry. It is a collective effort and let me appeal to everyone to encourage

others to get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe and effective way to control this pandemic from

causing more damage to our day to day lives. We need to get our lives back, free from COVID19 and this can only be achieved through vaccination and adhering to the COVID-19

preventive measures.

For COVID-19 Vaccination certificate queries please call toll free 929 or email

eoc.health@mail.gov.mw. No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated!

Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE