Nyasa Capital Finance unveils MK45 million regional leagues

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s financial firms Nyasa Capital Finance on Friday, September 17, 2021 unveiled historical regional leagues.

This is the first time in the history of Malawian football,regional leagues will have their own cups.

Nyasa Capital Finance along side Football Association of Malawi (FAM) unveiled the leagues at Bingu National Stadium in the capital Lilongwe.

Nyasa Capital Finance, which deals with financial loans, will be sponsoring the regional cups to the tune of MK15 million per annum for three years where each region will be getting MK5 million per year.

The three year contract has been signed worth MK45 million with possibilities of renewal after the successful of the cups in the regions.

Fleetwood Haiya, who is the President of Nyasa Capital Finance told journalists that there is no any relationship between Nyasa Capital Finance and Nyasa Manufacturing Company who are currently running the affairs of Nyasa Big Bullets.

Haiya Lamented; “Finance Company thought it wise to indulge themselves into sports specifically at regional levels because the target is to spread across the country and be well established”.

Chairman for Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) Lameck Zetu Khonje, who spoke on behalf of other regions (CRFA) and (SRFA) chairpersons, was very excited with the leagues sponsorship saying will complement other sponsors in unearthing talent and promote the game of football in Malawi.

Khonje said NRFA will make sure that Nyasa Capital Finance products are available in every game played in his region.

“We will make sure that the league is free from violence as a way of safe guarding the Sponsorship,” assures Khonje.

FAM executive Committee member Madalitso Kuyera expressed happiness over Nyasa Capital Finance sponsorship

Kuyere observes that with the economic crisis “It’s hard to find sponsors hence hailed the new Sponsors saying this will assist them in raising the bar as they are now focusing much on rural areas as such regional cups will help in nurturing more talents for the elite league and national teams”..

Kuyera further said the association will make sure the cups are managed in a professional manner and market all products for Nyasa Capital Finance in rural areas.

Nyasa Capital Finance formerly known as TAMA Consultant loans Limited was established in the year 2013 and registered by Reserve Bank of Malawi in 2016 as a micro finance agent.

It’s mission is to improve the economy and finance of low-income earners,small and medium businesses and motivate entrepreneurs.

Nyasa capital service to the public including Project financing, Group loans, Agribusiness Loans,Education Loans Financial Consultation and among others.