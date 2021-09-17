loitering of refugee kids in town

By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Residents residing around town at Karonga District have expressed worry over the tendency of kids from Karonga refugee transit camp who have turned into street connected kids by begging for money around town and government offices.

Speaking in an interview one of the residents who also pry’s her business around town Maria Msowoya, described the development as worrisome saying if there is no action taken by authorities the kids could turn to thieves.

She said: “Almost every day, kids from the transit camp come to my shop asking for money in foreign language, when I deny them they become so furious and this concerns me because these might later become thieves in town here.

“There is need for urgent action to be done about it by authorities to put this malpractice to bed otherwise the tendency is getting too much for us residents,” she bemoaned.

Concurring with Msowoya, another resident of the district, Elijah Mwalwanda said those in authority need to take action by making sure that these kids are at their rightful place.

There are rumours that these kids even snick out of the camp at night which is really concerning and risky for the kids as well as these are young children too so anything can happen,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Field Officer responsible for Karonga refugee transit camp, Musanje Ng’oma said his office has also noted the development with great concern.

“As the office yes we have received those reports that the kids from our camp are out in town disturbing people by begging money from them now and again, however our office has been in talks with the district’s social welfare department and the police to find proper ways of ending this malpractice.” he explained.

Karonga district transit refugee camp serves refugees getting into the country through Songwe border and currently the camp is housing 67 refugees.