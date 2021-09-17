Chinese national Bin Liu to spend more days in cell

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Chinese national Bin Liu who is accused of being found in possession of specimen of listed species, is expected to spend more time at Maula Prison as bail that he applied for has been denied.

Making a ruling on the application on Friday, September 17, 2021, Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa indicated that there is no dispute so far on the accused being found in possession of the listed species and the alleged offense is a serious one.

On 27 August this year in Lilongwe’s Area 47, Bin Liu is said to have been found in possession of 13 processed ivory and five pieces of raw ivory weighing 10.250 kilograms valued at MK9.2 million.

The state has since indicated that more disclosures in the case will be made by Saturday as the accused is yet to take plea.

Defense lawyer Chipiliro Moyo has indicated that plea could not be taken immediately without the said disclosures mostly when the accused needs to be guided on what move to make next.

Senior Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa has adjourned the matter to Thursday next week for further hearing.