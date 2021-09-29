LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 24 new COVID-19 cases, 260 new recoveries and two new deaths. Of the new cases, 23 are locally transmitted: seven from Blantyre, six from Lilongwe, four from Mzimba North, three from Mangochi, two from Dedza, and one from Mchinji Districts while one case is imported and is from Ntcheu District.

Two new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours: one each from Lilongwe and Phalombe Districts. One new death was not vaccinated and the other one was community death so vaccination status is not yet established. To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,552 cases including 2,281 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.71%). Of these cases, 2,637 are imported infections and 58,916 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 54,983 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 89.3%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 4,056.

In the past 24 hours, there were no new admissions in the treatment units while six cases were discharged. Currently, a total of 30 active cases are currently hospitalised (of these, one case is in critical condition and is not vaccinated): 11 in Lilongwe, seven in Blantyre, two each in Mzimba North, Zomba, Dowa, and Karonga, and one each in Mchinji, Balaka, Chiradzulu, and Mwanza Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 526 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 280 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 4.6% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 2.8%.

Cumulatively, 408,591 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of

1,046,052 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 551,042 and 252,327 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 242,683 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,210 and 1,390 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 861 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively,495,010 people are fully vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccination program is progressing well and let me appreciate all those that have made a good decision to get vaccinated.

Our data shows that over 1 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country with close to half million people being fully vaccinated.

For the vaccine to work as expected it is important that we receive the vaccines as recommended i.e. for AstraZeneca vaccine, for full protection, a person is expected to receive two doses given at 12 weeks’ interval while for Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, a single dose will ensure full protection.

My special appeal goes to those that had received the first dose of AstraZeneca and 12 weeks have elapsed, that they should get their second dose of the AstraZeneca at the nearest vaccination site. This will ensure that they are fully protected against COVID-19 thereby reducing the risk of developing severe disease, hospitalization and

deaths when they contract COVID-19 infection.

As we continue to observe a downward trend in the number of COVID-19 new cases, admissions in the treatment units and deaths due to COVID-19 we should remember that we still have community transmission of the disease hence the need to continue strictly adhering to the preventive and containment measures. This is no time to relax as we are at a stage that we need to sustain the downward trend being observed and the only way that this can be

achieved is by strictly adhering to the COVID-19 preventive and containment measures as well

as getting vaccinated for those that are aged 18 years and above.

We need to supress further the human to human transmission of the disease and this will help our country to prevent the resurgence of the disease.

The time to act is now as COVID-19 has greatly affected all aspects of our lives and the only way to return to normal is to act in unity, adhere to the measures, get screened for COVID-19 if you have symptoms, seek care early if you are COVID-19 confirmed positive and you are experiencing severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, loss

of speech, chest pain and loss of movement.

For COVID-19 Vaccination certificate queries please call toll free 929 or email eoc.health@mail.gov.mw or send WhatsApp message to +265887371288. No one is safe until everyone else is safe.

Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE