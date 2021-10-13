LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 15 new COVID-19 cases, 49 new recoveries and two new deaths. Of the new cases, 14 are locally transmitted: five from Mzimba North, two from Machinga, and one each from Blantyre, Dedza, Mangochi, Phalombe, Rumphi, and Zomba Districts while one case is imported and is from Dowa District.

Two new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours: one each from Mzimba North and Karonga Districts. One

death was fully vaccinated while the other one was not vaccinated. To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,694 cases including 2,292 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.72%). Of these cases, 2,657 are imported infections and 59,037 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 56,531 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 91.6%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 2,639. In the past 24 hours, there were three new admissions in the treatment units (Two of the new admissions are not vaccinated while one was fully vaccinated) while three cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 12 active cases are currently hospitalised (no case in critical condition): five in Blantyre,

three in Lilongwe, two in Zomba, and one each in Mzimba North and Karonga Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 775 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 420 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 1.9% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 1.4%.

Cumulatively, 416,336 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1,122,514 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 610,492 and 262,308 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 249,714 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,497 and 913 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 870 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 512,022 people are

fully vaccinated.

The public is reminded that in our vaccination sites we have two types of COVID-19 vaccines and these are Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) and the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine is a single dose vaccine and one is required to receive

one dose to ensure full protection.

This vaccine is being given to all those that have never received any type of COVID-19 vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine is a two dose vaccine given twice at an interval of 12 weeks apart and let me remind those that have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to visit any government and

CHAM health facility to get their second dose.

For the AstraZeneca vaccine, receiving all the two doses will ensure full protection. For the vaccine to give the required protection, it is important that it is received as recommended.

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in reducing the risk of developing serious illness, risk of hospitalization and deaths when one contracts COVID-19.

As a country, if we get the majority of our eligible population vaccinated, we will reduce the pressure of COVID-19 on our health system as fewer people will develop severe disease, few people will be admitted in the treatment units and we will reduce the COVID-19 associated deaths.

As we are bringing the vaccines closer to the people, the traditional, faith, and political leaders are encouraged to help in mobilizing their people in their various communities and arrange with the local health facilities for COVID-19 vaccination. This will help in getting more people vaccinated.

Let me appeal to all those that have never received any COVID-19 vaccine and those that have received one dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to utilize this opportunity and get vaccinated, my special appeal goes to those with underlying conditions such as hypertension (BP), diabetes (sugar), Asthma, the elderly (aged 60 years and above) and pregnant women to seriously consider getting vaccinated as evidence has shown

that COVID-19 is more severe in these categories of people.

Similarly, those who by nature of their occupation are at a high risk of contracting the disease such as health workers and frontline officers and even those that interact with a lot of people on a daily basis such as those

working in banks, shops, vendors and those in the public transport sector should get vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge and is available in all Government and CHAM health facilities.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect

yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE