By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Parliamentary Conservation Caucus (MPCC) in collaboration with Movement For environmental Action (MEA) has urged Malawi Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA) to cease Kenyatta drive road activity until the proper diligent Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) is done with transparency.

The two want the process to follow proper procedure and must map way forward with all relevant authorities.

MPCC Chairperson Welani Chilenga told journalist in Lilongwe on Tuesday during the media briefing on environmental and social justice.

Chilenga said the six lane road has cause the cutting down of tress carelessly hindering the environment.

“For accountability of the failure of the Roads Authority officials and consultants to respect procedures whether deliberately or by negligence,let the law take its course,” said Chilenga.

He said failure for MEPA to stop the construction project MPCC will use its power invested in them .

Chilenga said currently the construction has caused the cutting down of almost 1000 trees

Concurring with MPCC chairperson, MEA Environmental Assistant said if not law are to be implemented environment will be preserved.

MPCC was established in 2015 deliberately to deal with issues without following parliament procedures.