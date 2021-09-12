LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-About 411 students have been graduated with Degrees and Diplomas in various programmmes at Malawi’s Domasi College of Education amid shortage of teachers in public schools.

Minister of Education,Agnes Nyalonje on Friday, September 10, 2021 presided over a graduation ceremony at Domasi college campus in Zomba.

Nyalonje said the ministry will work on supporting teachers, classroom shortages, construction of new secondary schools and establishment of the Teacher’s Council before end of this year.

“In keeping with Government’s commitment to uplift the teaching profession, I can announce today that we are developing plans to recruit more primary and secondary school teachers to begin to address the challenges faced by our schools,” assures the minister.

Domasi College has always distinguished itself with a strong institutional emphasis on integrity, maturity, discipline, and hard work.

She added, “As we celebrate the landmark achievement of 402 graduates, we also celebrate the achievements of Domasi College and look forward to its continued future development as a centre of excellence for teacher education”.

Over the years, Domasi College has been responsible for providing many of the secondary school teachers across Malawi schools, including many head teachers.

Speaking at the graduation acting principal of Domasi college Davis Mina listed some of the problems they are facing as an institution.

“The function we are holding today, could have happened sometime back. However, this was not the case because DCE, like any other learning institution, suffered closure due to the pandemic. This has delayed the progress of studies at this College.

“The JICA sponsored DCE expansion project I referred to earlier on was supposed to be handed over in December 2020, but was stopped for some time due to the pandemic. By now we could have been using the facilities that are still under construction,” said Mina

He added, “Another challenge that DCE is experiencing is loss of lecturers to other institutions in search for greener pastures, Yes, they continue serving Malawians, but the college loses out, We appreciate the efforts being made in promoting staff, but even the promoted are leaving. There is need to do more”.