KANO-(MaraviPost)-Police in Nigeria arrested a couple for allegedly stealing a day-old baby from Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, Kano.

The area’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday, September 11.

According to the police, on Sept. 8 at about 0130hrs, Rabiu Muhammad, a resident of Kano reported to police that one of his newly-born male twins was missing.

The male child was stolen when his sister in-law who was looking after the babies at the corridor of the maternity ward in the hospital dozed off and later found one baby missing after she woke up, Punch reported.

Police immediately stormed the facility and launched a search operation but could not find the baby.

The suspects, Maryam Sadiq, 22, and her husband, one Abubakar Sadiq, 50 years were reportedly found possession of the newly-born male child following an intelligence report.

After questioning them, the two suspects confessed to the crime and added that they had organized a party to celebrate arrival of a male child in their family.

The case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department of the command for investigations and the suspects will be charged to court