By Thandie Chadzandiyani

SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The country’s graft bursting body Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested five officials who worked at Salima district council over misuse of public office.

A statement signed by Egritta Ndala, the bureau’s spokesperson says they have arrested Ahmed Elias Kazembe and Jane Msuku Mwalabu, Blandina Chiwaya, Limbani Mateyu and Chisomo Tumeo.

It is allegedly that Kazembe who worked as clerk at the hospital as well as a human resources management officer connived to maintain names of members of staff on government payroll despite that the said officials had resigned in 2017.

It is also said that Chiwaya was receiving salaries until 2017 when she left work in 2014.

The statement further says that Mateyu who was a medical assistant from 2007 to 2018, kept receiving salaries until 2019.

On the other hand, Tumeo who was a technician until 2018, received salaries until 2019.

Mwalabu who left work in 2017, was still receiving salaries.

It is alleged that Kazembe was being given money by the said people.

So far, the funds are being understood to be in the region of MK33 million.