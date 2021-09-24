By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ntopwa United on Thursday September 23, 2021 completed their journey in the elite league at Civo Stadium with a three nil defeat over Civil Service United.

In a game which both sides started on high note as they searched for early goals.It was the visitors who settled first despite the host scoring in the 19th minute through Innocent Tanganyika after receiving a good ball from Binwell Katinji.

Muhammad Sulumba added the second in 24th minute with a long range shoot and Captain Lanken Mwale scored the third goal at 41st minute.

Second half did not produce any goals but it was the visitors who displayed exciting game with beautiful passes only to fail to put the balls in the servants net. Civil made sure they contained the Amagheto kids and avoided them to find the back of the Tione Tembo’s net.

Godfrey Nkhakananga assisted by Chipiliro Phiri and Innocent Kaundula managed the game in a professional manner as their fourth official Kondwani Kamwendo did not receive many complaints from both teams.The game ended favoring home team who beat the visitors by three goals to nil.

Kondwani Saizi of Ntopwa United was voted Old Mutual man of the match.

Franco Ndawa, Civil Service United coach, thanked God for the victory saying Ntopwa came hard on them to win the match but thanked his boys for scoring first in the first half.

Ntopwa United technical director, Isaac Jomo Osman, said his team has showcased brilliant performance in the capital city on Wednesday and Thursday despite the two losses.

Ntopwa United has been relegated in the TNM Super League as the tourists as they have dropped all Six points in the central Region and conceded six goals against Silver Strikers FC and Civil Service United on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Ntopwa has finished on position fifteen on the 16 teams log table with 21 points from 30 games. They will play in the SRFA Thumbs Up league next season.