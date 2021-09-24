PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Shocking! In a rather bizarre development, a woman from Kwazulu Natal is reported to have refused to end a 9-year sexual relationship with her father.

The 21-year-old woman (name not supplied) was allegedly raped by her 52-year-old father from a minor age whenever she came over to visit him.

IOL reports that the girl and her father started having a sexual relationship when she was just 12 years.

Due to their sexual relationship which has been ongoing for the past 9-years, the girl has since fallen pregnant.

After she discovered that she was pregnant, the woman in question identified another man as her baby’s father but it was later revealed that her father had impregnated her.

KZN MEC for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza has called on the police to investigate and charge the father with statutory rape since he started sleeping with his daughter when she was still a minor.Meanwhile, a team of social workers has since been assigned to investigate the matter.

Since her refusal to end their sexual relationship has reportedly caused a rift in the family, the social workers are also going to provide counseling to the girl and her family.

“Our team of social workers will also have sessions with the girl and provide her with psychosocial support,” she said.