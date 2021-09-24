By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) has underscored the importance of involving the Media in the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) saying their involvement is key to eliminating the vice in Karonga.

The faith based organization made the call on Wednesday in the district following the end of a two day long workshop that they organized in partnership with the Karonga Press Club (KPC) which aimed at drilling members on GBV reporting.

Speaking in an interview EAM Project Coordinator Domisani Nungu, emphasized the importance of involving the media in the battle against GBV saying their role is vital in reducing the rampant GBV cases in the district.

Nungu noted, due to their outreach and influence in the society hence it was crucial to drill the journalists on GBV reporting so as they can take a proactive role in sensitizing the general public on GBV in Karonga.

“The media practitioners are a double edge sword meaning that they have the capacity to build as well as destroy hence if we are to achieve our objective of our project of transforming dominant norms in communities we are working in it is vital that the media are taken on board in spreading the messages hence the training on GBV reporting,” he explained.

Adding that in the long run by disseminating the right information and as well as being able to handle survivors of GBV with integrity and expertise thus the survivors will be shielded from further trauma that has already been inflicted upon them when they are victimized.

In his remarks one of the participant to the training Moses Kamanga who is also the KPC Vice Chairperson, hailed EAM for equipping knowledge to the Media on GBV reporting saying the members previously lacked knowledge on the vice.

“I challenge the members to put in practice the knowledge that they have gained in their stories that they are going to write and broadcast about concerning GBV for the betterment of Karonga as a district,” articulated Kamanga.

With financial assistance from DanChurch Aid and Norwegian church aid EAM has implemented a four year project in the district named Timazge Nkhaza.