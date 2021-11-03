By Thandie Chadzandiyani

MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-Some disgruntled Muslims in Mangochi’s Makanjira area have set alight a church Sunday School structure and vandalised a pastor’s house, allegedly after being angered by the preaching of the church.

Mangochi Police spokesperson Amina Daudi has confirmed the incident but was quick to say that Police are still gathering information on the matter.

But details from some sources within Makanjira indicate that the pastor of the concerned church was conducting theological lessons to followers and in the process, drew an illustration mocking the Muslim faith.

This angered some Muslims, who ran a mock and bayed for the pastor’s blood who managed to escape.

