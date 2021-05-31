Minister of Information and Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)—Government has committed that it will soon hire new ombudsperson to replace Martha Chizuma, who was recently confirmed as the new Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General.

While responding to the call by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition’s (HRDC) Women Chapters, to swiftly appoint a new ombudsperson who will be indispensable in providing checks and balances, Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako, said the Tonse led administration is doing everything possible to ensure all government’s rule of law institutions are effective.

Speaking to media at weekend, Chairperson for HRDC’s Women Chapter, Beatrice Mateyu, said government has to appoint an ombudsperson who will be as effective as the outgoing Chizuma herself.

“When you look at how Ms Chizuma performed, she performed exceptionally. So, we need somebody who is going to perform the way she did and even beyond,” hinted Mateyu.

On his part, Kazako said government will surely do what is expected of it by appointing an ombudsperson who will do the job expectedly.

Kazako explained: “Government has actually put in all its energies, all its technical abilities and all its interests in making sure that its offices are working and are working very well and we know that we need to do these things with very great speed. And certainly the office of the ombudsman is a very key office, we have seen what it has done and we have seen what it has achieved and we know how it has changed the complication of how to achieve things in this country. So, certainly we will have to do that and we will do that.”

The office of the ombudsman in the country became vacant following Martha Chizuma’s confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of the Parliament as the new director general for the graft busting body.

She is officially reporting for duties at ACB tomorrow Tuesday.