NO CASE TO ANSWER

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The main shareholder in Tonse government Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Monday, May 31, 2021 was to put to shame by Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate Court which ruled that Christopher Mzomera Ngwira has no case to answer.

Mzomera, a former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for north, alongside others were answering charges of inciting violence.

In his ruling on Monday morning , Senior Resident Magistrate Peter Kandulu said the state failed to prove the matter.

It was alleged that Mzomera and the co-accused Persons namely DPP’s deputy director of operations Joe Nyirongo, George Mwamtobe, Lumbani Munthali and Thembisile Nkos disrupted a political rally at Chibavi in Mzuzu City on March 20 2016.

The rally was addressed by President Lazarus Chakwera representing MCP, Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) leader Enoch Chihana, and then People’s Party (PP) third vice-president Kamlepo Kalua.

Currently, Mzomera Ngwira is serving four jail term at Mzimba prison for public theft.