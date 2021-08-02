MEC chairperson Kachale

In a statement made available to The Maravi Post, MEC says in view of the prevailing cases of Covid-19 at the MEC secretariat, the Commission has resolved, with immediate effect, that only staff that have received the Covid-19 vaccination should be reporting to the offices.

All non-vaccinated staff have been advised to work from home until they can access the vaccine.

The Commission’s decision has been made in the best interest of the staff and bearing in mind its statutory responsibility to provide a safe working environment to all its staff and personnel as well as the many benefits of taking the vaccine.

Information from the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) mentions that Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing Covid-19 disease, especially severe illness, and death and also reduce the risk of people spreading the Corona virus.

The Commission is assuring all stakeholders that this will not affect the operations of the Commission, more especially holding of the by-elections in the two constituencies that are vacant and roll out of the constituency and ward boundary review exercise.