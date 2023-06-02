Matour Inter Couch Services repatriates homeless Malawian from RSA

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Matours International Coach ServicesMatours International Coach Services on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 provided support to Malawi with transport from South Africa to Blantyre amid difficulty livelihood in that rainbow nation.

Malawian individual identified as Nofas Keyala who hails from Ntcheu to travel back to Malawi having started developing mental issues after being un able to meet his basic needs in South Africa.

Consequently, Keyala aged 31 years came sought support from Johannesburg office to travel back to Malawi having been not able to secure a job and earn a living in South Africa.

Enventually, Keyala became a destitute due failure meet basic needs started developing mental issues.

“Apparently other people referred him to Matours to be helped to come back home after failing to access similar help from other bus companies that are operating on Malawi –Lilongwe and South Africa – Johannesburg Route.

“The Matours Johannesburg office provided all the necessary requirements for Mr. Keyala to travel and also provide him with some cash and currently has been re united with his family in Blantyre,” reads part of Matours statement made available to The Maravi Post.

It adds, “Matours International Coach Services believes in the need to be part of solutions to some issues

affecting the society where it provide its services as Corporate Social Responsibility hence the immediate response coming to the rescues of Mr. Keyala.

“Nofas Keyala is among the many Malawians that have come to seek for such kind of help at Matours Johannesburg Office”.

Yohane Keyala a brother to Nofas therfore applauded Matours’ gesture to bring his brother home taking for responsibility of travel requirements.

“What Matours has done is different all together, we did not know that some travel businesses companies have the wellbeing of Malawians at heart.

This is Corporate Social Responsibility indeed aiming at being a solution where possible, I am very great and short of words,” he said.

In the past four months Matours has helped to repatriate other 6 Malawians with similar situations who came looking for such kind of assistance.

Meanwhile, Matours calls on all Malawians to a background check when traveling to South Africa on all the issues that will have an impact on their wellbeing to make sure that they are safe and securing in the

rainbow nation.

