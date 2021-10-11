Malango clad in MCP scarf

By Mphatso Nkuonera

LILONGWE-(MANA)- Malawi Congress Party’s shadow Member of Parliament for Dedza Central East Constituency, Joshua Malango says is determined to lead his constituents from a state of poverty and stagnation to development.

Malango made an assurance on Sunday, October 11, at Gwengwere Primary School grounds in Dedza during MCP’s campaign launch in preparation for By-Elections slated for October 26, 2021.

“My eyes are on developing this area if elected, constituents have for long suffered on lack of essential developments projects like, schools, bridges, good road connectivity, lack of support for Early Childhood Development centers (ECDs).

“I will try to push for change when voted into power, with the help of Community Development Fund and other resources, I am encouraged that the two Traditional Authorities (TAs), senior Chiefs Kaphuka and Chauma are behind this colorful dream of total change of people’s living standards,” he explained.

He said using personal resources, he has erected a school block and a staff house at Nsinda and Hinda primary schools respectively.

“A bridge at Chinsangwi village, plastering and flooring two classroom blocks at Mkumbuka primary school, donated construction materials like cement, iron sheets at Kasina Health Center for construction of a guardian shelter, and above all over 15 boreholes have been fixed in different villages in this constituency. I want a transformed constituency,” he added.

MCP’s Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka said the party is determined to sweep all seats, as determined by people’s confidence on the party.

“The party is hopeful that it will scoop all the seats being contested because of the confidence people have with MCP and the leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera.

“The party is working to develop this country with all odds because we want to leave a great mark in people eyes on issues to do with national development, hunger and poverty alleviation are among the key areas the we are facing with an iron fist,” he said.

Senior Chief Kaphuka referring to the biblical story of Moses and Joshua, he said the constituents have already leaped on Joshua’s development projects before elected giving hope to the area.

“When the biblical Moses died people’s hearts were broken, there hope was frozen, but God gave them Joshua to lead them to Canaan, this is exactly what is happening now.

“Joshua has made great changes at Kaphuka Heath Center where we suffered for long, and already he has erected a school block at Nsinda where pupils have endured the misery of learning under trees, exposed to harsh conditions, and worse in the rainy season when classes were dismissed,” Chief Kaphuka said.

The party’s Central Regional Chairman Zebron Chilondola, deputy spokesperson Ezekiel Ching’oma were among the many party gurus who were in attendance to drum up support for Malango.

Renowned gospel artist, Thoko Katimba and the Great Angels Choir, graced the launch sending the gathering intro total jubilation as singing and dancing engulfed the mood of the people.

The constituency fell vacant after death of Mcsteyn Swithin Mkomba, who died early this year.

MEC will hold by-elections in Balaka, Nkhotakota, Dedza and Mzimba where positions fail vacant due to death.