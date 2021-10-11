Kalumo and Kanjadza (from left)

Chris Loka

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Sunbird Tourism Plc has partnered with Lilongwe based organization called; LiFest ahead of the most anticipated music festival aimed at engaging artists in the fight against ills of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and addressing mental health issues using their talent.

According to the agreement Sunbird will provide accommodation to some local and international artists who will perform during the festival.

The LiFestLilongwe Music Festival is scheduled to take place at Lilongwe Golf Club on October 29-30, 2021 aimed at mobilizing funds for the project.

In an interview, Sunbird’s Group Sales & Marketing Manager Temwa Kanjadza said the core issues that LiFest is championing are dear to Sunbird.

“Fighting sexual violence against women and girls, as well as issues to do with mental health are very critical that is why we have decided to partner with LiFest to make it a little bit easier to host this festival but also to ensure a positive and inclusive discourse on the items on the agenda.

“In our collaboration with organizers of Lilongwe Music festival, we have offered complementary accommodation for some of the headlining artists but also planned some promotional discounted accommodation rates at our Lilongwe and capital hotel for festival patrons,” she said

Kanjadza said partnering with LiFest is also part of their corporate social responsibility.

She added that during the festival patrons will be able to enjoy Sunbird experience through food and beverages that they will be selling their products at the venue.

LiFest project coordinator Maya Kalumo lauded Sunbird for the gesture saying having partners coming forward is an indication that the corporate world is really concerned with GBV and mental health.

Kalumo said despite the event focusing on Gender Based Violence and mental health awareness.

He added that the event will be also a great opportunity to put the tourism sector on the map.

“This is a great partnership that Sunbird and LiFest has ventured into which will help both organizations to achieve our goals,” he said

Some of the artists on the festival lineup are recently announced Taygrin and Patience Namadingo, Nigerian Joe Boy, Jamaican Chris Martin, and Shekhinah from South Africa.