Muluzi Snr and Mutharika (from left)

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Former Malawi President Peter Mutharika on Sunday, October 10, 2021 told his supporters that he will stand as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate in the next elections.

Mutharika is optimistic that there will be presidential elections again next year amid legal battles in court.

His remarks made at the Mulhako wa Alhomwe festival at Chonde in Mulanje are observed as a way of taming party’s presidential hopeful who have been moving around the country seeking members favour ahead of any possible convention.

Mutharika, who lost the presidency in elections last year, expressed hope that the conclusion of the case will be in DPP’s favour and elections will be held next year.

“If all goes well, there will be elections and I will be your candidate,” said Mutharika.

“There are some people who want me to resign as DPP president so that they should represent the DPP in the coming elections but that will not happen. I will be the DPP candidate in any presidential elections between now and 2023.”

He then called for unity in the party and urged everyone to rally behind one leader.

He added that those who are vying for the DPP presidency should exercise patience as they wait for the DPP convention.

Speaking at the event, former President Bakili Muluzi also called for unity in the DPP, saying the party’s structures are strong but the problem is leadership wrangle.

The DPP is currently in court demanding a constitutional interpretation after a court ruled that four Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners were appointed illegally.

DPP argues that since the four commissioners were part of the commission that managed the 2020 presidential elections, then the elections cannot be valid.

The party wants fresh elections to be held with the current commission.