The art of tattoos is increasing in popularity amongst the young in Morocco.

Although not recognised by law, tattoo studios have been opening in large cities such as Rabat, Casablanca and Marrakech.

Tattoos however remain a divisive issue in the country.

Those who choose to get inked may face problems as explained by this Moroccan sociologist.

“Moroccan society still rejects the idea of tattooing, for many reasons, including religious, health, and social reasons. Despite this rejection, there is an increasing turnout at tattoo parlours, but there isn’t absolute freedom, because there are some young people who get tattoos in secret. And there are those who defy society despite being subjected to some bullying”, says Mustapha Yassine.

Despite being forbidden in Islam, self-taught tattoo artist Nabil Eddakhiri is hopeful that one day atittudes will change and people start seeing tattoos as a form of art.

“It is very difficult to reach the same level (of acceptance for tattoos) as America and Europe. It may take another 10 years to achieve this. Currently I only have one dream. I wish people would see tattoos as an art. When we see someone who has a tattoo that they will live with for the rest of their life, we should see it as art” says the self-taught tattoo artist.

Despite the general atittude, business seems to be growing. Nabil Eddakhiri claims to see 5 to 10 clients everyday.

Source: Africanews