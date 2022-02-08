By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Congress Party (MCP) welcomed back their former district chairpersons who joined other parties due to party difference.

Addressing journalists in the capital Lilongwe on Monday, February, 7, 2021 MCP central regional Chairman Zebron Chilondola said the party is happy to see it’s old members returning to the party as it is one way of strengthen the party.

Chilondola in the middle welcoming former district chairpersons

Chilondola the veteran has returned to the party after the reconcile with the party officials the difference that they happen to have then.

He said they are willing to work with them as a party and looking forward to their advises regarding them being veteran.

Speaking to one of the returnees, Jimmy Chisenga said they have returned to the party as it is their home which they have served for 24 years.

Chisenga said among the eight,one member comes from UTM party as he recommends the MCP work on the ground.

The returned chairman hails from Mchinji South, Mchinji north,Dowa west,Ntchisi and Kasungu North, Kasungu south.

