By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-On Monday afternoon, President Lazarus Chakwera arrived in the country via Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe from Addis Ababa , Ethiopia where he was attending the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU).

While in Addis Ababa, Chakwera made his maiden address where his underlying message was on need for AU member states to uphold the spirit of solidarity and unity in the face of emerging setbacks such as geopolitical canvassing and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chakwera also reiterated the need for all of all people to express, through their way of life the spirit of Ubunthu by finding lasting solutions to our problems and continue to build a better and prosperous Africa for all.

He further highlighted the need to uphold the dignity of the African people through greater collaboration in achieving peace and security and consolidating Democracy and the Rule of Law Across the continent.

The Malawi leader also demanded collaborative efforts among African leaders in addressing climate change in the wake of disasters such as the recent Moderate Tropical Storm Ana, which inflicted overwhelming destruction to lives and property in Mozambique and Malawi.

He finally pledged to use his jurisdiction as Malawi President and Chairperson of Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) to advance African interests in line with the AU agenda 2063.

This year’s AU assembly was being held under the theme ” Building Resilience and Nutrition of of the African Continent. Accelerate the human capital, social and economic development”.

