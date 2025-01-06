Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Bolster Attack with Promise Kamwendo Signing

By Twink Jones Gadama

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers interim coach, Bob Mpinganjira, has expressed his delight at the arrival of striker Promise Kamwendo, citing the need to bolster the team’s attacking options ahead of the 2025 season.

Kamwendo’s signing is seen as a significant boost to the Wanderers’ squad, which had only three natural strikers in the 2024 season. Mpinganjira believes that the addition of Kamwendo will increase competition for places and provide more options in attack.

“We are happy to have Promise on board,” Mpinganjira said in an interview. “He is a natural striker who will add depth to our attacking department. We had only three strikers last season, so his arrival is a welcome boost.”

Mpinganjira also hinted that the Wanderers are not done with their transfer business, suggesting that more signings are pending. The interim coach emphasized the need to strengthen the squad in key areas, citing the importance of building a competitive team for the new season.

“We are still working on a few more signings,” Mpinganjira revealed. “We need to strengthen certain areas of the team, and we are hopeful that we can bring in the right players to do that.”

The Wanderers have been busy in the transfer market, with Kamwendo’s signing being the latest addition to the squad. The team is expected to announce more signings in the coming days as they prepare for the 2025 season.

Mpinganjira’s comments suggest that the Wanderers are determined to build a competitive team for the new season. With Kamwendo’s arrival and more signings pending, the team is shaping up to be a formidable force in the 2025 season.

The Wanderers will be looking to improve on their performance in the 2024 season, where they finished in a respectable position. With the addition of Kamwendo and other new signings, the team is confident of making a strong challenge for honors in the 2025 season.