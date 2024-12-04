Minister Matola Assures Malawians of Improved Fuel Situation

By Twink Jones Gadama

Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola, has reiterated that the amendments to the fuel bill will significantly improve the fuel situation in Malawi.

Speaking in Parliament, Matola emphasized that the bulk system will eliminate middlemen, allowing the country to interface directly with refineries in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain.

According to Matola, the removal of middlemen will result in cheaper fuel for Malawians. “The fuel will be cheap once the middlemen are taken out of the picture,” he said.

This development is expected to bring relief to Malawians who have been grappling with high fuel prices.

The Minister also clarified that Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) will continue to play a role in the fuel importation process.

He explained that the law requires 40 percent of Malawi’s fuel imports to come through PIL.

Matola’s assurance comes at a time when Malawians are facing numerous challenges, including high fuel prices, frequent power outages, and limited access to clean energy.

The Minister’s commitment to improving the fuel situation is a welcome development, and many Malawians will be watching with keen interest to see how the amendments to the fuel bill will be implemented.

As the Minister of Energy, Matola has been at the forefront of efforts to address Malawi’s energy challenges.

He has spoken at various international forums, including the Africa Energy Forum, where he emphasized the need for increased financing towards clean cooking.

Matola’s experience in the energy sector is extensive, having served as Minister of Energy during the People’s Party administration and again in February 2022.

He has also been a member of Parliament for two terms, from 2004 to 2014, and served as deputy chief whip and later parliamentary leader of the United Democratic Front.

As Malawians wait with bated breath for the implementation of the amendments to the fuel bill, they can take comfort in knowing that Minister Matola is committed to improving the fuel situation in the country.

With his extensive experience in the energy sector and his passion for addressing Malawi’s energy challenges, Matola is well-placed to drive positive change in the sector.