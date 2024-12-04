“UDF-MCP Alliance rumors are baseless”-Atupele Muluzi

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi has described social media rumors of his party alliance with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as baseless.

In a recent interview, UDF President Atupele addressed the swirling rumors regarding a potential alliance between his party and MCP in the upcoming elections.

Muluzi was direct in his response, calling the speculation mere rumors and emphasizing the importance of understanding the electoral system in place.

Clarifying His Position

Muluzi made it clear that the rumors circulating about a UDF-MCP alliance were baseless. “We are so used to rumors,” he stated, expressing his frustration with the frequent spread of misinformation.

He pointed out how rumors are created, spread, and sometimes believed by people, only to later be dismissed when proven untrue.

According to Muluzi, alliances are not something to be hidden or speculated about—they are public affairs and will be disclosed officially when necessary.

He then took the opportunity to explain the current electoral system in Malawi, which he believes is contributing to the misunderstanding.

“This election is not about alliances,” Muluzi stated firmly. He clarified that the 50+1 system, which requires a candidate to secure 50% plus one vote to win the presidency, does not make alliances mandatory. “What is extremely important is that I’ve made it very clear: this election is not about alliances,” he reiterated.

If no party wins more than 50% of the vote in the first round, the election would go to a second round with only the top two parties competing, where the one with the highest votes would win. Therefore, Muluzi explained, alliances are not a necessity.

Addressing the Misinformation

Muluzi also addressed the ongoing spread of false information, emphasizing how rumors and “fake news” have become a major issue in the country.

He expressed concern over how such misinformation is undermining the democratic process.

“Fake news is what is destroying this country,” he said, pointing out the rise of social media as a factor that makes it harder to distinguish credible information from falsehoods.

While addressing the rumors, Muluzi also took a moment to highlight the role of traditional media outlets, such as Capital Radio, which he praised for providing reliable and truthful news in an era when misinformation runs rampant.

A Call for Clarity

In conclusion, Muluzi reassured his audience that the rumors about the UDF forming alliances, including with the MCP, were simply not true.

“It doesn’t happen,” he stated. He emphasized that he is committed to presenting his own vision for Malawi’s future, without being distracted by the fake news and rumors that often surround politics.

His response reflected both frustration with the misinformation and a desire to clearly articulate his party’s position and future direction.

Muluzi’s message was clear: while rumors about alliances may persist, the UDF’s focus is on offering the electorate real choices, and not on making behind-the-scenes political deals.