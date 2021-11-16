APM LAUNCHES SOLAR POWER PLANT CONSTRUCTION IN SALIMA 7th December 2018

H.E. Nancy Tembo the Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources of the Republic of Malawi inaugurated the 60 Mega Watt JCM Solar Power Plant in Salima today. Malawi’s first independent power producer scheme. This solar park is using PV panels to feed into the grid.

President Arthur Peter Mutharika inaugurated the construction work of JCM Solar Power Plant in Salima, which was expected to add sixty megawatts to the national grid.

The project sought to develop a 60-megawatt solar photovoltaic with 244 000 solar panels in a 160-hector piece of land which will sell power to ESCOM to help minimize blackouts.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony which took place at Kanzimbe Village in Senior Chief Kalonga, President Mutharika reiterated his government’s commitment to eradicating challenges affecting the energy sector in the country.

Said President Mutharika: “Let us admit that as a nation we did not invest enough. We neglected our energy sector and now climate change has worsened our problem. We have to diversify because we cannot continue to depend on hydro generation.”

The project has been developed by JCM Matswani Solar Corporation Limited which is owned by Canada’s JCM Power and Infra Co. Africa Limited that operates as a private power supply.

