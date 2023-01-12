The first African nation to go to the semi-finals of the World Cup was ultimately eliminated by the current champions, France, suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the French at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday 14th December 2022.

Although there is still a possibility for Morocco to achieve third place when they take on Croatia on Saturday 17th December. However, whatever the result is for Morocco, the nation has truly won the hearts of millions of football fans. The whole Morocco team and the coach, Walid Regragui, were the most surprising success story of the Qatar FIFA 2022 World Cup. Furthermore, if you would like to support Morocco in the battle for third place or support any other of the Moroccan players when they return to club football, you can do so when you bet with the bet365 bonus code. When you have redeemed the bonus code, you will be given good odds on a variety of football markets and therefore, have the potential to increase your bankroll.

Nevertheless, the tactical precision with which Regragui has competed against some of the most dominant teams in world football has garnered him a large number of fans. It would be intriguing to watch if any offers come his way from big club clubs in Europe, and whether or not he would be persuaded to take up a new challenge if he received one of those offers.

The news that he intends to lead Morocco in the 2023 African Cup of Nations will come as a comfort to the country’s supporters. However, it is important to tell you that the defender and team captain of Morocco, Romain Saiss, 32 years old may have already competed in his last World Cup. However, Morocco has a lot of youthful players who might compete in the World Cup again in four years when it is hosted in the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico.

It is possible that top teams would show interest in the midfielder Azz-Eddine Ounahi in either the month of January or the month of June of next year. Ounahi has been one of the most promising new prospects at the tournament. He is just 22 years old and has not yet reached his full potential. He is presently playing club soccer for Angers, which is one of the lower ranked teams in France’s first division.

Even if he is well-established at Paris Saint-Germain, right back Achraf Hakimi, who is 24 years old, still has the ability to grow even more and lead a golden age for Morocco. This player is fast, agile and makes the headlines. When paired up with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi, he is somewhat unstoppable to play against.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...