Mpira M’mudzi, TN Stars partner with JK Production

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-J.K productions on Monday, May 8, 2023 entered into partnership with Mpira Mmudzi Mwathu and TN Stars Football Club.

JK’s General Secretary and board legal advisor Solomon Gomezgani Mchawi disclosed that deal will see the Chipiku Premier division league side TN Stars FC procuring tracksuits for the association while JK will buy football boots for the team.

So far J.K productions have purchased 16 pairs of boots for TN Stars FC.

The association has also entered into replica partnership with Mpira Mmudzi the organization that looks after grassroot football.

The deal would see J.K and Mpira Mmudzi replica Jersey’s bearing logo and names of the country’s football legends.

TN Stars FC Director Thomas Nyirenda hailed the partnership saying linking the legends, veterans and former players with his boys to share wisdom on how to walk the life of sportsman.

“We are a club that doesn’t have commercial sponsorship hence having a partner who understand our needs and affordability is important.

“You have seen how J.K supports former Flames players who are struggling with no national support. That inspires us as real sports developer and supporter”, said Nyirenda.

JK Production was established to look after the welfare of the country’s football legends, former players.