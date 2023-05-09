Kavina Trophy launch: Bullets reserve beat Dzaleka

……..Dzakela 1-3 FCB Bullets RSV FC

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Central region MK13 million King Kavina Trophy in Dowa Mponela was launched in style as Dzaleka Future FC and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets RSV FC entertained the fans who filled the Champion Stadium to full with classical display.

Dzaleka Refugees Camp team entered the pitch as underdogs in the Sunday afternoon as FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve FC remain Southern Region Football Association Thumps up Premier division league defending champions.

However, after the match begun in the first half, Dzaleka Future showed lions heart as the team dominated the game pinning Bullets in their own half while launching dangerous attacks.

The host dominated the play through Placide Bafakulera, Vicky Masudi, Pato Bukuru, Umeme Jean and the man guarding the sticks Rama-Sefu was a marvel to watch as he made beautiful reflexes denying Bullets goals.

However, Bullets goalkeeper Austin Chirambo entertained the fans with his beautiful catches as he denied Dzaleka Future FC clear chances.

At half it ended 0-0 with Dzaleka having lions share in ball possession.

Coach for Bullets Reserve Enos Chatama made changes to make sure they survive Dzaleka scare in the second half.

The substitutions therefore worked for Chatama as the team started pilling pressure to Dzaleka.

The match however, was taken direct to the penalty shoot outs where Enos Chatama’s boys now won by 3-1,Franklin Titan, Andy Lameck and Chrispine Mapemba scored for Bullets while Rama- Sefu Dzaleka Future goalkeeper converted the only spot kick with other three being missed and saved by Chirambo.

Speaking after the event that started with the cup parade, tournament sponsor King Msaiwale Kavina expressed satisfactory with the patronage.

Bernard Harawa general Secretary for CRFA hailed Kavina for the cup saying will play a great role in the football development in the region.

The trophy will be played on knock out basis with the 32 teams already paired.