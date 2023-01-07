Multichoice dares MACRA

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-MultiChoice

Malawi has dared Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA)’s penalty of MK10 million over adjustment of services prices without authority’s consent.

MACRA therefore ordered Multichoice to pay the fine contrary to its mandate.

The move has not gone well with Multichoice arguuing that local company does not make prices adjustment to its customers.

In response to authority, Multichoice says is not amused with penalties Malawi MACRA has meted out on it and is now seeking legal advise.

MACRA is punishing the company for allegedly adjusting Digital Satellite Television (DStv) tariffs without its approval.

In his letter, dated December 27, 2022, MACRA Director General, Daud Suleman asked Multichoice Malawi to credit its customers back the money it charged on adjusted bouquet.

But Corporate Affairs Manager for Multichoice Malawi, Zena Makunje argues MACRA is attempting to impose conditions which the law does not subscribe.

“The DStv service, which MACRA is penalizing Multichoice Malawi for, is not offered by Multichoice Malawi. Multichoice Malawi does not set the prices of this service not decide on any price adjustments.

“Multichoice Malawi merely collects the subscriptions for DStv on behalf of Multichoice Africa Holdings,” says Makunje in a statement.

MACRA has not yet responded to the Multichoice Malawi’s statement on the matter.

