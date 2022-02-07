By Vincent Gunde

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The Mzuzu City Youth Caucus has requested for an explanation from President Lazarus Chakwera on the purportedly 997,243 jobs created by the Tonse Alliance government within two years fulfilling the campaign promise of 1 million jobs.

The Youth Caucus has learnt with a shock with Chakwera’s sentiments during the delivery of his State of the Nations Address (SONA) in the August House on February 3, 2022 that his government has created 997,243 jobs in the 2021/22 budget.

Chakwera dared on job creation

The grouping says President Chakwera’s claims on job creation has left capable young people wondering with numerous unanswered questions arguing that figures do not reflect real job creation on the ground.

In a letter to Chakwera, the youth Caucus demand honest and clear explanation on 997,243 jobs claims in the past 2 years.

“After hearing you speaking that you have amassed 900,000 jobs, we wonder how it has been possible because those whom you claim to have been employed are tirelessly lingering around the soils of this country searching for the same,” reads part of the letter.

The Youth Caucus has therefore given Chakwera seven days with thorough explanation on the matter with warning that failure will fuel the wrath of struggling and hardworking young people opting for unreasonable ways to get answers.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...