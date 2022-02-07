By Chisomo Phiri & Chrissy Mkumba

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Due to low supply of urea to carter the Affordable Input Programme (AIP) beneficiaries in the country, Ministry of Agriculture says will give two bags of NPK to each beneficiary instead of one bag of urea and one bag of NPK.

UREA Fert scarcity

In a letter addressed to District Commissioners and AIP Managers, Secretary for Ministry of Agriculture Sandram Maweru says, following the challenge, the Ministry has been receiving requests from farmers through extension workers at various levels and input suppliers that they be allowed to buy two bags of NPK fertilizer where the second substitutes urea entitlement.

“We would like to communicate that only this season, farmers will be allowed to redeem two bags of NPK instead of one bag of Urea and NPK due to the scarcity of urea or be allowed to redeem CAN instead of Urea. At the moment, the messages on how to apply the second bag of NPK or CAN is under development and will be shared as soon as possible,” says Maweru.

He says, the approval is with effect from February 2,2022 and will be valid for this season only.

Currently, some districts like Balaka, Ntcheu, Machinga, Mwanza, do not have Urea in depots

