By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In an effort to conserve the environment in the country,a Kasungu-based non-governmental organization NutureKit has embarked on a 10,000 tree seedlings distribution exercise targeting schools in Kasungu schools.

Speaking on Thursday when distributing the seedlings at Chathope Community Day Secondary School in the area of Sub-Traditional Authority (T.A) Chisinga in Kasungu, the Organization’s Director Steve Makumba said that as an organization has decided to engage schools in the exercise so as to make sure that the youths are part of those who are conserving the environment in the country.

“We want the youths to be part of those who are conserving the environment. That is why we have decided to engage the schools where these youths are easily found.

“We want them to know the ways of how best they can deal with deforestation. This will help them to have responsibility of taking care of trees, hence promoting the environmental conservation,” said Makumba.

He said they have plans to distribute 10, 000 tree seedlings to various schools in Kasungu district and that so far, 5,000 seedlings have been distributed to schools.

“We have plans to distribute 10,000 tree seedlings to various schools within Kasungu District. So far, we have distributed 5,000 seedlings to Nkhanga Primary School, Kambala Primary School, Kavizinde, Mpapa, Kanyengelera, Ntchenda and Chathope Community Day Secondary School just to mention a few,” he said.

Makumba urged other organizations to play a tremendous role in conserving and rehabilitating the environment.

He said NatureKit’s team is to reach out several schools in the district with the exercise.

In his remarks after receiving the tree seedlings, the head teacher for Chathope Community Day Secondary School Henry Leman expressed his gratitude to the organization for the tree seedlings at the school saying these will play significant roles such as beautifying the school premises and providing shade to students.

“We are very glad and very thankful to NatureKit for the tree seedlings. Now we will have shades which will be used as studying places for our students. The trees will also make our school look beautiful”, said Leman.

Leman urged community members around the school to emulate what the organization has done at the school by planting more trees at the school as well as in their homes so as to conserve the environment.He said the trees will be well taken care of so as they grow well.

The initiative is being supported by Umuntu Movement Switzerland and is being implemented in the time span of National Tree Planting Season which is expected to end on 15 April this year.

