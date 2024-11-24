NAP calls for Chakwera’s decisive action on Malawi’s unrest: Lilongwe, Ndirande Violence

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s civil rights group National Advocacy Platform (NAP) is calling President Lazarus Chakwera to show decisive leadership action on unrest rocking the nation.

NAP has cited Ndirande and Lilongwe Violence that need presidential Leadership for peace and unity promotion.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, November 24, 2024 signed by NAP Chairperson and National Coordinator Benedicto Kondowe and Baxton Nkhoma respectively urges President Chakwera to urgently and publicly condemn acts of political violence to reinforce Malawi’s commitment to peace and democracy.

“The National Advocacy Platform (NAP) unequivocally condemns the violent acts in Ndirande, where

vigilantes burned MCP-branded t-shirts and disrupted voter registration efforts. These events, following similar violence in Lilongwe highlighted in NAP’s 14th November 2024 statement, represent an alarming escalation of lawlessness and political intolerance.

“The continued inaction of the Malawi Police Service has emboldened perpetrators, eroded public trust, and jeopardized the integrity of the 2025 general elections,” reads NAP statement in part.

“NAP is equally disturbed by the President’s failure to publicly denounce these acts of violence. As the

nation’s first citizen, the President bears a constitutional and moral duty to safeguard peace and unity.

Kondowe urges Chakwera to address the country’s unrest

“This silence risks undermining Malawi’s hard-earned peace and emboldening violent actors, threatening national stability,” observes NAP.

Kondowe adds, “NAP remains steadfast in its commitment to defending democracy, ensuring accountability, and protecting constitutional freedoms.



“NAP is gravely concerned about the deliberate creation of “no-go zones” by vigilantes, which undermines the fundamental principles of democracy, including freedom of movement, association, and political participation”.

The statement observes further, “These violent acts are an affront to Malawi’s Constitution and international human rights commitments, signalling an alarming shift toward political intolerance and lawlessness.

“The President’s inaction in publicly condemning political violence is deeply concerning. As the first citizen, the President is entrusted with setting the tone for national unity and ensuring the protection of peace”.

Worried NAP, “This silence creates a leadership vacuum, diminishing efforts to deter violence and threatening the stability of Malawi’s democratic processes.

“The Malawi Police Service has failed to act decisively and impartially, as evidenced by its inaction in

Ndirande, Lilongwe, and other hotspots”.

Adds NAP, “This selective enforcement of the law emboldens perpetrators of violence while fostering public distrust in state institutions.

“Police officers, sworn to uphold the Constitution, must not become silent spectators to criminal acts, as this dereliction of duty threatens national peace and security”.

NAP also observes the troubling inaction of the Peace and Unity Commission, whose mandate to mediate

conflicts and promote harmony is being undermined.

“The Commission’s failure to address rising political

tensions risks exacerbating violence and destabilizing the electoral process, leaving a dangerous vacuum in

peacebuilding effort,” reads the statement.

NAP urges Police, “The Malawi Police Service must urgently arrest and prosecute those responsible for political violence in Ndirande and other areas.

“The Inspector General must ensure that all police officers act independentl and professionally to protect citizens regardless of political affiliation”.

NAP appeals, “Peace and Unity Commission must immediately intervene, mediate conflicts, and lead initiatives to prevent further political violence.

“Political leaders must refrain from inflammatory rhetoric and instead publicly condemn violence within their ranks and hold their supporters accountable for actions that violate the law. Citizens must be reminded of their constitutional duties to respect others’ rights and avoid violence.

NAP calls for strengthening democratic norms, “Stakeholders, including NECOF, must ensure dialogue and respect for democratic principles to restore public trust in the electoral process.

“NAP commits to fast-track engagement with the President, police and political party top leadership to address the root causes of political violence and agree on strategic policy direction to prevent further incidents”.

NAP categorically condemns the violence in Ndirande and other areas as a direct assault on Malawi’s democracy and peace.

NAP appeals, “We urge the President, Malawi Police Service, the Peace and Unity Commission, and political leaders to act decisively to safeguard constitutional freedoms and ensure a peaceful environment for the 2025 general elections. The time to act is now—Malawi’s future depends on it”.