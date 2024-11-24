HRCC Mkwezalamba advises Chakwera “Not to appear before parliament amid crises but address the nation”

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Human Rights Rehabilitation Center (HRCC) observes its not healthy for President Lazarus Chakwera to appear before parliament amid numerous crises.

HRCC has therefore advised Chakwera to address the nation with practical solutions to the crises including fuel, forex, food shortage, high cost of living.

HRCC Chairperson told the Maravi Post in an interview that “It will be embarrassing for Chakwera to appear before parliament as requested by Leader of Opposition”.

Mkwezalamba argued further that “Its not necessarily for President to attend parliament at this time as he might not have the answers to the pressing issues at hand”.

“For now, our focus should be on urging the president to address the nation with concrete actions the government has taken to tackle these problems, along with timelines that allow us to assess progress,” he said.

On the inquiry commission involving the late Vice President Saulos Chilima, Mkwezalamba stated that there is no justification for doubting the commission, ” despite the missed opportunity created by the withdrawal of the Civil Society Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa”.

The current administration is facing numerous economic challenges, including fuel shortages, issues with the Affordable Input Program such as the lack of fertilizer, and foreign exchange difficulties.

Recently, the leader of the opposition, George Chaponda, has called for Chakwera to appear before parliament as the 6th meeting of the 50th session begins on Monday, November 25, for the 2024-2025 mid-year budget review.