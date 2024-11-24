Road to 2025: NDP President Mwenifumbo preaches peace, unity

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-National Development Party (NDP) President Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo has asked Malawians and all political parties that will take part in the 2025 general elections to desist from politics of castigation in order to avoid political violence.

The NDP leader was speaking this on Saturday in Chitipa district.

“I want to ask Malawians to stop politics of castigation as that has the potential to raise political temperature and violence,” said Mwenifumbo.

According to him, all political leaders must be on forefront preaching unity and love among voters despite their political differences.

Mwenifumbo said NDP ideologies are not inline with politics of castigation and nepotism but allowing all citizens to enjoy their rights equally.

On whether his party will form an alliance in the coming elections, Mwenifumbo vehemently denied saying “it will go solo.”

“NDP has its own and unique vision for this country. And it is going strong day by day. As a party, we believe that we shall do better on our own and not because of political alliance in the coming elections,” he lamented.

Currently, the party is building its political structures on the ground and it will have a convention early next year.