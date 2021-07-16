– Advertisement –





The Nigerian army said on Friday that gunmen shot dead one of its army general who was travelling by car on a major road.

The army general, Major General Hassan Ahmed was traveling from the capital, Abuja,when he was shot dead.

According to the army, the general was killed when gunmen attacked his vehicle along the Lokoja-Abuja road on Thursday.

Spokesman Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

The deceased general was with his driver and a relative, local media reported.

Until his death Ahmed was a director at army headquarters, and had earlier served as the army’s Provost Marshal.

Last year two retired generals were shot dead in attacks as they travelled by road but no serving general had previously been killed in this manner.

Armed robberies and kidnappings for ransom have become rampant in the northwest of Nigeria.

Many travelers have had to avoid traveling by road with concerns of heightened insecurity.

Source: Africafeeds.com