Wanderers hire car for injured player to close by hospital

By Alick Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Per the rules and regulations of a competitive football match as stipulated by the FIFA rules, there is need to have ambulances which transport serious injured players or officials at the stadium to nearby hospitals for medical assistance.

During any game, administrators need to also arrange for a backup ambulance.

But this was not the scenario during an FDH Bank cup round of 16 game between Ekwendeni Hammers and Wanderers Reserve at Mzuzu Stadium.

During the game, it was observed that administrators failed to have an ambulance contravening the FIFA rules. And at 76 minutes during the game, Wanderers Reserves player, Austin Charie was injured following dangerous play from the opponent.

Charie was then forced out following the injury to receive medical assistance before resuming play.

After receiving first aid treatment, it was advised that the player should receive extra medical assistance as he sustained a serious injury but no ambulance was available to carry the player to a nearby hospital.

A source who confided to Owinna said; “From 76 minutes of the regular time we waited for 55 minutes but relevant authorities failed to assist us. We then hired a land rover to carry Austin to MASM were he received his treatment”

“After a diagnosis check at MASM, the doctors said the player suffered spinal swelling and now he can’t sit down,”.

During the match, Ekwendeni Hammers emerged victors following a late stunner from Harry Nyirenda with 5 minutes remaining to full time.