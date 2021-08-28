By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi has lessened Covid-19 curfew for travelers into the country that will no longer go for quarantine of 14 days.

Minister of heath who is also co chair for presidential Task force on Covid-19, Khumbize Chiponda told the news conference on Friday, August 27, 2021 in the capital Lilongwe that the move is to ease travels into the country.

Khumbize said travelers will be required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test result done not more than 72 hours before arrival.

She said the county citizen should follow through Covid-19 Prevention and control regulations and rules as guided by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 are followed during his stay in Malawi.

She said Presidential Taskforce will continue to monitor the situation for them to soften the measures.

She said countries including India, Pakistani, Bangladesh, Nepal and Brazil are no longer categorized as high risk countries , therefore travelers from these countries will no longer be required to be on mandatory self sponsored institutional quarantine