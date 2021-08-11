Newton Kambala

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The Lilongwe Magistrate Court has granted bail to Minister of Energy, Newton Kambala, AFORD president Enoch Chihana and presidential aide Chris Chaima Banda.

The bail is bonded at K200 000 each. Other conditions include two traceable sureties, surrender to court all travel documents.

Additionally, upon ACB request, the court has said the accused persons should report to ACB head office every fortnight.

Before granting the bail, the Lilongwe Magistrate Court read out five counts against Kambala, first accused person, Chihana, second accused person and Chaima Banda, third accused person.

The three accused all pleaded not guilty to the five counts.

Kambala faces three counts of conspiracy to influence a public officer to abuse their office; misuse of public office and alternative count of attempting to influence a public officer.

Chihana faces two counts of conspiracy to influence abuse of office and attempting to influence a public officer.

Chaima Banda faces two counts of conspirancy to influence a public officer to abuse office and attempting to influence a public officer.