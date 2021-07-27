Global award recognises outstanding business leaders combining profit and purpose to help achieve the UN Global Goals

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 27 July 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-Meaningful Business, a curated network and content platform, is inviting nominations from African impact leaders for the global Meaningful Business 100 (MB100) award programme which celebrates outstanding contributions from business leaders working to solve the world’s most pressing social and environmental issues.

Selected by an expert global panel of judges, the annual MB100 recognises and supports entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and impact investors, through a combination of storytelling, community and mentorship.

The nominations are open for corporate CEOs, entrepreneurs, micro-entrepreneurs, sustainability leaders, functional heads and impact investors from around the world, working in support of the UN 2030 agenda.

Commenting on the third edition of the MB100, Tom Lytton-Dickie, Founder and CEO, Meaningful Business said, “The MB100 focuses on geographic diversity and enabling learning and connections between leaders all around the world. We want to ensure that individuals delivering positive impact across Africa are putting themselves forward for this year’s award and accessing the support this community provides.”

Moky Makura, Executive Director at Africa No Filter,and an MB100 judge said, “I’d love to see more Africans – especially women – in the running for the MB100. You have to be in the game to compete. I believe in Africa’s creativity and ability to innovate. I want to see us represented more on global platforms – it’s one way we can shift the narrative and it starts with making sure we are occupying the right spaces like this.

Nominations can be submitted online till 31st August 2021, and there is no cost attached. View the criteria, judges, previous winners and nominate, here: https://meaningful.business/mb100

