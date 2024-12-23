Opposition DPP Mulanje Bale legislator Musowa out of bail over inciting violence remarks

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court on Monday afternoon, December 23, 2024 granted bail to Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje Bale Victor Musowa.

Delivering bail ruling, Chief Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha said the state did not provide good reasons to justify detention of Musowa for seven more days.

Judge Chiotcha observes further that “There is no explanation as to why Musowa was arrested before investigations were finalised and why investigation cannot continue while Musowa is on bail”.

Police in Blantyre arrested Musowa Monday morning on charges of proposing violence at a Democratic Progressive Party rally held on December 15 at Ndirande Township.

Musowa remarks received numerous condemnation with arrest appeals on his head.

MP Victor Musowa released on bail following arrest for proposing violence

By Burnett Munthali

Blantyre, Malawi – The Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Blantyre has granted bail to Victor Musowa, Member of Parliament for Mulanje Bale, who was arrested earlier on Monday, December 23, 2024, on charges of proposing violence.

Chief Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha presided over the matter, rejecting the state’s request for a seven-day detention, citing insufficient justification. According to Magistrate Chiotcha, the prosecution failed to present a convincing argument for why the accused should remain in custody while investigations continued.

South West Police Regional Prosecution Officer, Superintendent Damiano Kaputa, had requested further detention, arguing that the additional time was necessary to conclude investigations. However, the court found this argument unpersuasive, denying the state’s prayer and ordering Musowa’s release.

“The state has failed to provide a convincing explanation on why the accused should be detained for seven more days,” Magistrate Chiotcha stated.

Musowa’s arrest stemmed from remarks he allegedly made during a political gathering, which the state claims amounted to incitement of violence. The charges against the Mulanje Bale legislator have sparked a national debate on political rhetoric and freedom of expression, particularly in the context of Malawi’s tense political climate.

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), of which Musowa is a member, has accused the government of selective justice, citing unaddressed incidents of violence allegedly perpetrated by ruling party supporters.

Musowa’s release has been welcomed by DPP supporters, who argue that the charges against him are politically motivated. Speaking after the ruling, a senior DPP member stated, “This is a clear victory for justice. The rule of law must prevail, even in politically charged cases.”

Observers, however, warn that the case reflects deepening divisions in Malawi’s political landscape. As the country heads toward the 2025 general elections, calls for restraint and adherence to democratic principles are growing louder.

The court’s decision to release Musowa on bail underscores the importance of due process and fair treatment under the law. As investigations continue, all eyes will be on how the case progresses and whether it sets a precedent for addressing politically sensitive matters in Malawi’s judiciary.