Uladi Mussa Declares Intent to Contest Salima South Parliamentary Seat in 2025

By Burnett Munthali

Veteran Malawian politician and former Cabinet Minister, Uladi Mussa, has announced his intention to contest as a Member of Parliament for Salima South Constituency in next year’s general elections.

Mussa, who has had a long and eventful political career, made the declaration during a rally held in the constituency over the weekend. He expressed confidence in his ability to reclaim the seat, emphasizing his commitment to serving the people of Salima South and addressing the challenges they face.

“I have been with you through thick and thin, and I believe together we can bring meaningful development to our constituency. Next year, I will stand as your MP to ensure that Salima South gets the attention it deserves,” Mussa told the cheering crowd.

A Familiar Face in Malawian Politics

Uladi Mussa is no stranger to the political scene, having served in various capacities over the years, including as Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security. He has also led multiple political parties and is known for his strong presence in national politics.

Despite his extensive political experience, Mussa faces the challenge of reconnecting with voters in Salima South, who are eager for fresh ideas and visible development projects.

Development Priorities

During his address, Mussa outlined his priorities for the constituency, which include improving access to clean water, enhancing agricultural productivity, and expanding educational opportunities. He also promised to advocate for better infrastructure, particularly roads, to improve connectivity in the area.

“Salima South has the potential to be a hub of economic activity, but this requires visionary leadership and commitment to the needs of the people. I am ready to provide that leadership,” Mussa declared.

Mixed Reactions from Constituents

While some constituents welcomed Mussa’s announcement, others expressed skepticism, questioning whether his return to the political stage would translate into tangible benefits for the area.

One resident, Madalitso Banda, said, “Mussa is experienced, but we need leaders who can deliver on their promises. Salima South has been left behind for too long.”

Another supporter, Patricia Nkhoma, was more optimistic, stating, “Uladi knows this constituency well and has the connections to bring development here. I believe he can make a difference.”

Looking Ahead to 2025

As the 2025 elections draw closer, Mussa’s announcement adds an interesting dynamic to the race for Salima South. With the veteran politician throwing his hat in the ring, voters will be watching closely to see if he can back up his promises with action.

Whether his experience will be an asset or a liability in the face of rising calls for new leadership remains to be seen. For now, Uladi Mussa’s declaration has set the stage for what promises to be a competitive contest in Salima South.